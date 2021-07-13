11,807 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

