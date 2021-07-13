122,312 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 114,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

