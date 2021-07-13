132,492 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000. Brinker International comprises approximately 3.5% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.29% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Wedbush began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Shares of EAT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,559. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,198.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

