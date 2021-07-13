137,823 Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Purchased by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SLAMU stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

