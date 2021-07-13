$138.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report $138.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $623.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $698.78 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

