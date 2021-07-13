14,062 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRAH remained flat at $$165.21 on Tuesday. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

