14,518 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,788 shares of company stock worth $70,935,513. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $350.69 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

