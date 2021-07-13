146,062 Shares in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of North American Construction Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,934. The company has a market capitalization of $429.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

