152,119 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,206,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

