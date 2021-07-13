$156.82 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $156.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.15 million and the lowest is $156.60 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $135.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $633.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.12 million to $635.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

