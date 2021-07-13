$159.26 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $159.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.02 million and the highest is $160.40 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $156.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $675.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.80 million to $696.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $745.60 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $811.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

ROLL opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.23. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.