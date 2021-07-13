180 Degree Capital Corp. (NYSE:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,500 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NYSE:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,125.00.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.