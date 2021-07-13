181,666 Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) Bought by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,965,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

LightJump Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

