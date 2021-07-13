1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:BCOW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
