1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BCOW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.