194,751 Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

GCACU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

