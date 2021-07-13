1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of 1st Source worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

SRCE opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

