1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 20th

1stdibs.Com’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 20th. 1stdibs.Com had issued 5,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIBS. William Blair initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

