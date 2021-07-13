$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post sales of $2.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $97.68 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.