-$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) to post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($8.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NYSE:RETA traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.83. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,216. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $8,554,800.00. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $11,226,800.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

