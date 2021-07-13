$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

