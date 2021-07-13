2,000,000 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,711. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

