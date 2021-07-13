20,899 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

NYSE VLO opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -105.41, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.