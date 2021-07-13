212,729 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCIIU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

