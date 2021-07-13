2,169,200 Shares in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,169,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGMCU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at about $14,380,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $12,985,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $4,960,000.

NASDAQ:GGMCU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

