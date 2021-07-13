224,885 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Purchased by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 224,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,469,000. Capri makes up about 4.2% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,136. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

