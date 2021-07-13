$226.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $226.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.75 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $905.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.87, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

