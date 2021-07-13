2,279,287 Shares in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,279,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.40% of Zomedica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.44. Zomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock worth $3,267,173 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

