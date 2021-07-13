234,557 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.46% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $12,112,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAQ remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,605. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

