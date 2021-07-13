23,606 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE CMS remained flat at $$60.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,711. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

