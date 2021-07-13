241,290 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 2.04% of Pioneer Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000.

PACX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

