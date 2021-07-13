250,027 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACQRU. Knott David M purchased a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of ACQRU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,177. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.