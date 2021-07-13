27,101 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,290. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.