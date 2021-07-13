286,098 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 36.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

