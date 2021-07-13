$29.98 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $29.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $119.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $121.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

JPM opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $478.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

