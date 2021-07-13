$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.07.

CNI opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

