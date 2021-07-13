$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.75. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.