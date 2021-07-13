$3.14 EPS Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NYSE:HELE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NYSE:HELE) will report earnings of $3.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $3.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,919. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $292,656.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

