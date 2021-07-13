$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $2.71 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Shares of MAR opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.82 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

