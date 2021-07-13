$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of K opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,668 shares of company stock worth $27,443,202 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kellogg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

