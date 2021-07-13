314,748 Shares in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.52% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

BOWX opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.