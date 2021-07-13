348,977 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 348,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.76% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

