35,617 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in RE/MAX by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RE/MAX by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 3,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,503. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $608.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

