359,740 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 359,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSRXU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,007. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.