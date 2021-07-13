36,875 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Pool as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,550. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

