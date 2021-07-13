379,651 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 379,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.73% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNRH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 6,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,612. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

