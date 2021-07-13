$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of WCC opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.04. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

