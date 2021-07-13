$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

DISH stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.03.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

