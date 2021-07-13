$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $18.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $19.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

