40 North Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,465,000 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,716,000. Altice USA makes up 3.1% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 40 North Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Altice USA by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 139,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

ATUS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. 43,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,450. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock valued at $96,576,915. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

