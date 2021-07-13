40 North Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,041,411 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,041,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,307,000. Aspen Technology comprises about 4.2% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 40 North Management LLC owned 1.53% of Aspen Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,647 shares of company stock worth $8,127,375. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $144.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,459. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.